Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise (Franklin) Ludeman. View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Activities Room in the Heritage House Health Center Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise (Franklin) Ludeman, 88, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

The only child of Gordon Leslie and Isabelle (Scott) Franklin, Mary was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Dow City. She graduated from Dunlap High School in 1948, and from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) in Cedar Falls, in 1951. Following graduation, Mary taught kindergarten in Earlham, and her hometown of Dunlap. She delighted in sharing stories about her first year of teaching.

Mary and James Eaton Ludeman of Waukon, were married on May 29, 1954. Jim and Mary met at ISTC and carried on a long-distance romance while he served in Germany. Mary and Jim corresponded faithfully during the time they were apart – those letters were saved and serve as a reminder of their great love for one another. Mary and Jim lived in Mitchell, S.D., Sioux City, and Omaha, Neb. before retiring to Atlantic in 1987.

In Atlantic, Mary was a member of the United Church of Christ. She enjoyed bowling, playing Skip-Bo with members of her neighborhood club, and picnics at Lake Anita State Park. In her younger years, Mary served as a Girl Scout leader, which led to her interest in camping. She and her family spent many vacations camping in the National Parks.

Survivors include her daughter, Sue Hunt (Nicholas) of Atlantic; son, James Ludeman (Annette) of Omaha, Neb.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Reid (Mike McDermott) of Atlantic, Carolyn Hunt (Ray Bruck) of Atlantic, Benjamin Ludeman of Denver, Colo., and John Ludeman of Omaha, Neb.; three great-grandchildren, Willa and Hallie Reid, and Natalie Boose; one niece and one nephew; and brother-in-law, Richard Honig.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Jim, her parents, and sister-in-law, Ann Ludeman Honig.

A time of food, fellowship and visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Friday, July 12 in the Activities Room in the Heritage House Health Center. A private family burial will take place in the Atlantic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atlantic Community School Foundation or the Heritage House.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at

Mary Louise (Franklin) Ludeman, 88, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.The only child of Gordon Leslie and Isabelle (Scott) Franklin, Mary was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Dow City. She graduated from Dunlap High School in 1948, and from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) in Cedar Falls, in 1951. Following graduation, Mary taught kindergarten in Earlham, and her hometown of Dunlap. She delighted in sharing stories about her first year of teaching.Mary and James Eaton Ludeman of Waukon, were married on May 29, 1954. Jim and Mary met at ISTC and carried on a long-distance romance while he served in Germany. Mary and Jim corresponded faithfully during the time they were apart – those letters were saved and serve as a reminder of their great love for one another. Mary and Jim lived in Mitchell, S.D., Sioux City, and Omaha, Neb. before retiring to Atlantic in 1987.In Atlantic, Mary was a member of the United Church of Christ. She enjoyed bowling, playing Skip-Bo with members of her neighborhood club, and picnics at Lake Anita State Park. In her younger years, Mary served as a Girl Scout leader, which led to her interest in camping. She and her family spent many vacations camping in the National Parks.Survivors include her daughter, Sue Hunt (Nicholas) of Atlantic; son, James Ludeman (Annette) of Omaha, Neb.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Reid (Mike McDermott) of Atlantic, Carolyn Hunt (Ray Bruck) of Atlantic, Benjamin Ludeman of Denver, Colo., and John Ludeman of Omaha, Neb.; three great-grandchildren, Willa and Hallie Reid, and Natalie Boose; one niece and one nephew; and brother-in-law, Richard Honig.Mary was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Jim, her parents, and sister-in-law, Ann Ludeman Honig.A time of food, fellowship and visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Friday, July 12 in the Activities Room in the Heritage House Health Center. A private family burial will take place in the Atlantic Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atlantic Community School Foundation or the Heritage House.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close