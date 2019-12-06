|
|
Mary Muller, 97, of Atlantic, formerly of Griswold, and most recently of Lyman, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Mary was born Aug. 15, 1922, in Red Oak,, to Jesse and June (Wright) Knoke.
She was married to Everett Ellis Muller July 30, 1942, in Omaha, Neb. They lived and worked in Lyman where her husband owned and operated a trucking company, and also farmed. Mary was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett, on Jan. 1, 2008; daughter, Marcia Hansen; parents, Jesse and June; and her three sisters and three brothers.
Mary is survived by her son, Ron (Linda Finney) Muller of Omaha, Neb, her seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this moment. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at St. John's Cemetery, south of Lyman.
Memorials may be directed to the family and mailed to Hockenberry Family Care, 1804 E. 7th St., Atlantic, Iowa 50022.
Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019