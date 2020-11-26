1/1
Mary Zellmer
Mary L. Zellmer, 80, passed away peacefully, on Nov. 25, 2020, at home in Atlantic.
Mary Louise Zellmer was born on Dec. 29, 1939, the daughter of Harry Folmer and Helen Lenora (Foss) Molgaard, in Atlantic. She attended school in Atlantic and graduated with the Atlantic High School Class of 1958. She went on to study at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
Mary was married to Stan Zellmer in Northfield, Minn. on Jan. 29, 1959. The couple resided in Atlantic, Downers Grove, Ill. and Los Angeles, Calif. The couple was blessed with a family of three children.
Mary was a homemaker for many years, worked at Marsh & McLennan Companies in Chicago, and volunteered at Zion Lutheran Church, the Hitchcock House in Lewis, and the ETC Club.
She is survived by her children, Mark and Pattee Zellmer of Creston, Susan and Butch Liston of Downers Grove, Ill., and Paul and MaryAgnes Zellmer of Geneva, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Brennon and Melissa Zellmer, Amanda Lett, Katie Zellmer, Lisa (Nathan) Martinez, Mike Goetschel (Tamara Kohout), Rick (Alycia) Goetschel, Jeremy Liston, James Zellmer, and Joseph Zellmer; seven great-grandchildren, Griffin (Fin) Martinez, Alice Martinez, Bradie Lett, Jase Zellmer, Grant Zellmer, Keenan Kohout-Goeschel, Taelyn Kohout-Goeschel; and sister Suzanne McCoy Spirit Lake.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, daughter-in-law and two great-grandsons.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later to date to honor both Stan and Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Zellmer Wellness Foundation (for diabetes education and research) 26 S. 3rd Street, #443, Geneva, Ill. 60134. Memorials may also be given to Operation Support Our Troops-America at osotamerica.org, or to Zion Lutheran Church.
Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic is caring for Mary's family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left in his guest book at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
