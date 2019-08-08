|
|
Mavis Ann (Rossman) Coatney, 82 of Hopkins, Minn., formally of Walnut and Anita, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019.
Preceded in death by her parents, Art and Della Rossman, sister, Elaine, infant daughter, Mary Jean. Survived by brother, Wayne (Sylvia); children, Anne (Ron Morrell), Jane O'Connell (Jim), Thomas (Lois); grandchildren Marci (Morrell) Weldon and Anthony Morrell, Michael and Sean O'Connell, Thomas and Elyse Coatney, special nieces, nephews, and a large, loving extended family and friends.
Mavis was a compassionate geriatric nurse, avid horse lover, and an amazing entertainer. Well loved by so many, she was a true gift from God. Mavis will be dearly missed, and we cherish the time she spent on earth. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the .
A celebration of her life will be held 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Peace Heaven in Walnut.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019