Mavis Lorine Dannenberg was born Oct. 17, 1920, and passed away June 15, 2019. She was raised in Sac County. After graduating high school, she attended Samuel's School of Cosmetology in Sioux City. She later purchased and operated a beauty shop in Sac City.
Mavis married George Leonard June 21, 1946. He passed away in 1950. She married Robert E. Dannenberg on Aug. 6, 1953. They lived on the family farm in Odebolt, until 1957, moving to Sioux City, and later to Rolla, Mo. Robert passed away in 1976 and Mavis moved to Atlantic that year. The Brookridge apartments became her home in 1984.
She is survived by her son, Robert L. (Judy) Dannenberg of Mercer, Wis.; daughter, Peggy (Tom) Gerch of Lincoln, Neb.; grandchildren, Todd (Catherine) Gerch, Brett (Jireh) Gerch, and Mitchel Dannenberg; great-grandchildren, Allison and Charlotte Gerch; sister-in-law, Georgia Gray; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Burt and Lola Gray; husbands, George Leonard and Robert Dannenberg; her sister and brother-in-law, Nelda and Cecil Teague; and her brother, Duane Gray.
A celebration will be held at Heritage House at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 20.
A private family burial will be in Odebolt Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to: Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund, 1200 Brookridge Circle, Atlantic, Iowa, 50022.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 18, 2019