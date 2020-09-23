1/
Max E. DeWitt
{ "" }
Max E. DeWitt, 90, of Casey, died Sept, 22, 2020 at Guthrie County Hospital.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Dalmanutha Cemetery, northwest of Casey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family for later designation to the Guthrie County Hospital, Adair Fire and Ambulance, or the Casey Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife Dorthy.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Max's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
