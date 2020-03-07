|
Max Skellenger, 84, of Atlantic, died at his home on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, March 9 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at Roland Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Helen.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Max's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2020