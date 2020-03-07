Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492

Max Skellenger

Send Flowers
Max Skellenger Obituary
Max Skellenger, 84, of Atlantic, died at his home on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, March 9 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at Roland Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Helen.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Max's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -