Max Skellenger, 84, of Atlantic, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home.
Max Dean was born on May 20, 1935, in rural Adair County to George O. and Gertrude E. (Tereick) Skellenger. Max spent most of his early years growing up and working on a family farm north of Greenfield.
He loved the farm and grew especially fond of tractors, a hobby he carried on throughout his entire life. After graduating from Menlo High School, he moved to Atlantic where he worked at the local gas station and started a business called, Car Clean Up, which was known for its meticulous detailing. He later began a 20-year career at Walnut Grove Feed Company retiring in January of 1989; being adamant that he would at the age of 62.
Max married Helen Weaver on Oct. 20, 1973, and the couple lived on Helen's homeplace, south of Wiota. When they were not at home they enjoyed traveling from coast to coast, often times with family. Max was a member of Za Ga Zig Shriners and the Pymosa Lodge #271.
The only tractor in Max's opinion was an Oliver! Anything to do with tractors he was in whether it was attending tractor pulls, restoring them, riding in parades, and fundraiser rides, including the Brrr and Relay for Life rides. On an annual basis he and Helen attended the annual toy show in Dyersville.
Max is survived by his wife of 47 years, Helen Skellenger of Atlantic; Helen's children, Linda (Gary) Lantz, Rita (Alan) Chesnut, and Russell (Gloria) Steffens; Max's children, Kim Skellenger and Jody Rayl; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Vernon Skellenger and Charles (Janet) Skellenger; sister-in-law, Tammy Skellenger.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Loren Skellenger and sister-in-law Marilyn Skellenger.
Visitation with family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, March 9 at the Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be at the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Max's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2020