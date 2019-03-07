Maxine L. Nelson

Maxine L. Nelson, 93, of Carroll, formerly of Audubon, died March 5, 2019 at the St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. at our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Hamlin Lutheran Cemetery, east of Hamlin. Family visitation will be Saturday, March 9 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
