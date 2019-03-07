Maxine L. Nelson, 93, of Carroll, formerly of Audubon, died March 5, 2019 at the St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. at our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Hamlin Lutheran Cemetery, east of Hamlin. Family visitation will be Saturday, March 9 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
