Melody Jo Karwal
Melody Jo Karwal, 67, of Corning, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Corning Specialty Care. No services are planned. Memorial contributions may be directed to Corning Specialty Care in Melody's name. Memories can be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Melody was born on Nov. 20, 1952 in Omaha, Neb. to Edward and Beulah Snyder. She graduated from Carson High School, Carson, with the Class of 1971. She was united in marriage to Steven Karwal on July 3, 1971 in Elliot. This marriage was blessed with their son Billy. They later divorced.
Melody lived in many places throughout southwest Iowa and worked in various places as a cashier and factory worker. She like going on "road trips," watching TV, and listening to "rock and roll." She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Left to cherish Melody's memory are her son Billy Joe Karwal, Alexandra, Minn.; five grandchildren: Stephanie Karwal; Dillon Karwal; Steven Karwal; Brittany Karwal; Takodah Fisher; two great-grandchildren: Elizabeth and Liam Karwal; sister: Bonny Campbell, Mitchell, Neb.; along with other relatives and friends.
Preceding Melody in death were her parents; daughter-in-law: Jeannie Karwal; brother-in-law: Stan Ruckmann; niece: Shasta Ruckman; uncle and aunt: Jimmy and Ella Oboyal; cousin: Frank Oboyal

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2020.
