Merle Eugene Vokt was born July 12, 1929, at his home in rural Audubon County. He was the son of Fred W. Vokt and Anna (Hess) Vokt. Merle passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home in Adair.
Merle was baptized and confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Adair. Merle graduated from Adair High School in 1945.
Merle was married to Muryl Jean Rathman on March 11, 1951, and was happily married for 60 years.
Merle was drafted into the army in 1951. Merle served from December 1951 to November 1953. Merle was stationed in Japan and honorably discharged as a corporal. Merle was an active member of the American Legion Post 210 in Anita, Iowa.
Merle was a lifelong farmer on the Century Farm where he was born and grew up. He loved to visit and have coffee with family and friends. He enjoyed all activities with his grandchildren.
Merle was preceded in death by his wife Muryl; his parents, Fred and Anna Vokt; his sisters, Myrna Stevens, LaVere Vokt and Ruth Tibben; his brothers-in-law, Gaines Stevens and Orville Tibben; and his son, Keith Vokt.
Merle is survived by his children, Janet Brauckman (Daryl) of Atlantic, Joyce Lundy (Craig) of Adair, Jean Littleton (Darren) of Council Bluffs and Cindy Vokt of Audubon. His grandchildren, Amber, Ramie, Lacey and Tyre Vokt, Tiffany Brauckman (Josh), Kyle Lundy (Mary), Justin Littleton (Diana), Coleman Littleton, and Elizabeth Housley (Tyler). His great-grandchildren Garrett Lockard, Malakhai and GraceLynn Housley, and Lucy and Everly Littleton. His brothers-in-law, Ray Rathman (Marcy) of Greenfield and Roger Rathman of Anita.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Anita.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Hockenberry Funeral Home in Anita.
Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
A luncheon will be held at the Anita Community Center in Anita following the committal service.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.