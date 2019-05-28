Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merlyn Elmer Schramm. View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Send Flowers Obituary

Merlyn Elmer Schramm, 86, of Atlantic was called to his eternal home in heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 25, 2019. He passed away at Cass County Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

Merlyn was born on Dec. 18, 1932 in Storm Lake, to Albert and Florence (Gerdes) Schramm. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He grew up in Truesdale, where he attended Truesdale Elementary School, Zion Lutheran School, and graduated from Truesdale Consolidated High School in 1950.

Merlyn proudly served his country in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. Following his time in the army, Merlyn returned to the lumber business, working in the industry for over 52 years. He was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Schramm (Wolfmeyer) on Aug.12, 1962. Together they created a loving home and raised three children: a son, David, and two daughters, Kathy and Lori.

Merlyn was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Florence (Gerdes) Schramm, his infant brother Virgil, and his sister Norene.

He is survived by his wife Shirley; his three children: David (Tania) Schramm of Waukee, Kathy (Greg) Fields of Lexington, Ky., and Lori McCarty of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandchildren Nathan McCarty, Kasey Fields, Joseph Schramm, and Benjamin Schramm; extended family; and friends.

Inurnment will be held with full military honors on Friday, May 31 at 9:30 a.m. at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be available at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31. A Celebration of Life Memorial service at Zion Lutheran Church will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon following. The Reverend Daryl Thompkins will officiate.

It is respectfully requested that memorials be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Merlyn's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at



