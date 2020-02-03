Home

Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
8:00 AM
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Menlo Cemetery
Menlo, IA
View Map
Michael Shane Trotter

Michael Shane Trotter Obituary
Michael Shane Trotter, 40, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home.
Open visitation will be from 8 a.m. until time of family visitation, Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Roland Funeral Home. The family will be present from 4 - 6 p.m., Wednesday. Open visitation will also be held from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7 at the Menlo Cemetery in Menlo. The procession will leave the funeral home at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the warmer months at Schildberg Recreation Campground.
Survivors include his mother, Peggy Trotter of Menlo, and father, Ronnie Cunningham of Des Moines.
Memorials may be directed to the family at Peggy's address of PO Box 314, Stuart, Iowa 50250.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Michael's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 3, 2020
