Michael Shane Trotter, 40, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 19, 1979, in Des Moines, the son of Ronald James Cunningham and Margaret Ann Trotter. As a kid he looked forward to playing baseball with neighbor kids and also in the local leagues. Mike had to take on a lot of responsibility as a teenager helping to raise his brothers. He made sure that Jason and Chris' needs were tended to; from meals to making sure they had clean clothes for school. Peggy knew this was asking him to grow up quicker than he should have had to and was always thankful for his love and dedication to his brothers. He lived in Creston and Clarinda until moving to Atlantic in 1992. While living in Creston he would travel to Minnesota to work at a meat packing plant; staying all week then returning home on the weekends. He later worked at Menards Distribution Center and also did various odd jobs around town.
Early on he was known for always helping others in need and lending extra help. He would have his tool box in hand and off he would be to help family and neighbors overhaul items in disrepair.
Mike's was outdoors any chance he could be and loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He especially enjoyed spending time with friends and his dogs, Whitey and Princess. He loved all kids' and went out of his way to get them something they needed. He looked forward to spending time with his nieces and nephews; lighting up with a big smile every time he saw them!
Mike was insistent that he would always be himself, and was never out to prove he was something that he wasn't. He refused to pretend he was someone other than himself. Despite his "tough guy" facade, and a few bad breaks in life, those who really knew Mike knew he had a kind heart and would do anything for others.
Mike is survived by his mother, Peggy Trotter of Menlo; father, Ronnie Cunningham of Des Moines; daughter, Violet Mae Trotter of Atlantic; brothers, Jason (Emily McDermott) Trotter of Atlantic; Chris (Ashley DeWitt) Trotter of Casey; nieces and nephews, Dakota, Davion, Jyden, Mia, Lexie, Dylan, Daltyn and Sissy Trotter.
He is preceded in by his grandparents, Maxine and Morris Trotter and Jim and Hazel Cunningham.
Open visitation will be from 8 a.m. until time of family visitation, Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Roland Funeral Home. The family will be present from 4 - 6 p.m., Wednesday. Open visitation will also be held from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7 at the Menlo Cemetery in Menlo. The procession will leave the funeral home at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the warmer months at Schildberg Recreation Campground.
Memorials may be directed to the family at Peggy's address of PO Box 314, Stuart 50250.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 4, 2020