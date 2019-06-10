Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle L. Hopley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle L. Hopley (Shelley), 56 of Dallas Center, passed away June 5, 2019 due to unknown complications. Shelley was born Aug. 29, 1962 in Sioux City. She grew up in Des Moines and eventually moved to Atlantic, where she graduated in 1980. Shelley was the owner and office manager of a family business since 1990. She helped with numerous things in the Dallas Center community over the years such as the preschool, and worked at Bankers Trust in Grimes.

Shelley was married to her husband, Pat for 38 wonderful years. They have three children and six grandchildren. Her family was her true joy and treasure in life. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spoiling her grandchildren any chance she could.

She was preceded in death by her mother Mahala Kemp and father Mark Kemp and brother, Carl Kemp. She is survived by her husband Pat Hopley and children Jennifer Hopley, Nathan (Shelli) Hopley and their children Tiffani and Breanne Hopley, and Heather (Robert) Dirks and their children Lani, Cambria, Brecken, and Emberlynn Dirks. She is also survived by six siblings: Karelyn (Rex) Jones and family, Tim Kemp and family, Tom Kemp and family, Dea (Chuck) Morys and family, Bert (Sherene) Kemp and family, Jeremy Kemp, and nephew/niece Keegan and Mahala Kemp.

In keeping with Shelley's wishes, there will be no funeral services.



Michelle L. Hopley (Shelley), 56 of Dallas Center, passed away June 5, 2019 due to unknown complications. Shelley was born Aug. 29, 1962 in Sioux City. She grew up in Des Moines and eventually moved to Atlantic, where she graduated in 1980. Shelley was the owner and office manager of a family business since 1990. She helped with numerous things in the Dallas Center community over the years such as the preschool, and worked at Bankers Trust in Grimes.Shelley was married to her husband, Pat for 38 wonderful years. They have three children and six grandchildren. Her family was her true joy and treasure in life. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spoiling her grandchildren any chance she could.She was preceded in death by her mother Mahala Kemp and father Mark Kemp and brother, Carl Kemp. She is survived by her husband Pat Hopley and children Jennifer Hopley, Nathan (Shelli) Hopley and their children Tiffani and Breanne Hopley, and Heather (Robert) Dirks and their children Lani, Cambria, Brecken, and Emberlynn Dirks. She is also survived by six siblings: Karelyn (Rex) Jones and family, Tim Kemp and family, Tom Kemp and family, Dea (Chuck) Morys and family, Bert (Sherene) Kemp and family, Jeremy Kemp, and nephew/niece Keegan and Mahala Kemp.In keeping with Shelley's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close