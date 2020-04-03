|
Mick Barringer, 78, passed away in the comfort of his own home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Mick was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Atlantic, to John and Bessie Barringer. He grew up in Atlantic and graduated in 1959.
He joined the Army and served from 1963 to 1965, serving time in Germany as a mechanic during the Berlin crisis. He served with one of his great high school friends, Paul Oakes, who died in Vietnam.
He married his first wife in 1960 and together they had three children: Tanya, Troy and Trent.
Mick later married the love of his life, Lorretta Henderson, on April 24, 1974. Together they raised the 'yours, mine and ours' group with Lorretta's children Russ and Kasey Biggs. Together they had their daughter Nicole. They lived in the country in Atlantic for most of those years, later moving to town.
Mick worked at AM Cohron & Son for over 40 years. He worked as a bridge foreman and mentored many people throughout the years. His closest friends worked with him, Don Able and John Wiseman. As you drive across, Kansas and Nebraska you are likely to drive over a bridge he built.
In his spare time Mick could not sit idle and was quite the hobbyist and collector. Throughout the years some of those included: horses, silverware, belt buckles, fishing, John Deere, Cushman, working with motors, and tinkering with anything outside.
Mick was well known for his tenacity, trouble shooting abilities and being a hard worker. He was very proud of being a bullheaded Barringer. There was nothing he was more proud of though than his family. He was very close with his mom and made sure she was well taken care of until her passing. He loved spending time with wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mick is preceded in death by his parents John and Bessie Barringer; sisters Row Ratzlaff and Betty Mauk.
Those left with loving memories are his wife, Lorretta Barringer; his children Tanya Pyle, Troy (Laurie) Barringer, Trent (Janiece) Barringer, Russ (Karen) Biggs, Kasey Biggs and Nicole(Ryan) Rhodes; grandchildren: Brandon, Bradley, Jesse, Jessica, Amanda, Melissa, Misty, Rebecca, Todd, DJ, Tessa, Amber, Shelby, Denise, Dan, Tyler, Kyle, Katelyn, Dylan, Allison, Dylan, Colin, Cassie, Alex and Ella; many great-grandchildren; and his brother Jack (Emy) Barringer.
A viewing will be held at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic, , on Friday, April 3 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Family will not be present. A private burial will take place at a later date. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date, post pandemic. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to Hockenberry's.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020