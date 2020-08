Or Copy this URL to Share

Mick Barringer died April 1, 2020. He was born on Aug. 16, 1941.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 16 at the Cass County Community Center from 1 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required.



Survivors include his wife Lorretta.

