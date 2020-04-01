|
Mildred "Millie" Nelson, age 91, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Millie was born February 24, 1929, in Anita, to Archie and Nancy (Parrott) Van Aernam. She grew up in Anita and graduated from the Anita High School in 1947.
On Sept. 12, 1948, she married Donald Leroy Nelson at the Anita Methodist Church in Anita.
Millie worked various jobs, but her most important job was raising her children. As her family grew, her grandkids were very special to her.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing card games, working in her flower beds, and watching all sports, especially if it was the Iowa State Cyclones. But Millie's favorite sports event was watching NCAA March Madness.
She was an active member of the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, and a member of the DOES Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; and her five siblings.
Millie is survived by her three children, daughter Linda (Clark) Knop of Atlantic, son Rick (Annette) Nelson of Atlantic, and daughter Pam (Ken Hartman) Jepperson of Omaha; six grandchildren, Melissa (Jason) Sothman, Jocie (Brian) Dumstorff, Nicole (Greg) Holmquist, Tyler (Cassey) Gaines, Zachary Jepperson and Tanner (Alycia) Jepperson; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
Per Millie's request, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will take place at the Atlantic Cemetery.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2020