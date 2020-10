Mildred I. Herron, 98, of Audubon, died Oct. 5, 2020 at the Friendship Home in Audubon.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. at the Willow Township Cemetery, northwest of Bayard. Family visitation will be on Oct. 6 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Audubon from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

