Mildred Meyer, 94, of Exira, died May 11, 2020 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Exira Cemetery. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery. There will be open visitation to the public on Friday, May 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

