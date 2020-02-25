|
Mildred Stapleton, 101, of Massena died on Saturday, Feb.22, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Fontanelle.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Massena with burial in the Massena Center Cemetery at 1 p.m. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, March 4, one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Mildred Stapleton memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2020