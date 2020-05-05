Millree Brawe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Millree's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millree Brawe, 100, of Massena died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Public Graveside Services will be held at the Massena Center Cemetery in Massena on Friday, May 8 at noon. Friends may call at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena on Thursday, May 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, Social Distancing will be practiced. Memorials may be directed to the Millree Brawe memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Steen Funeral Homes Inc
205 W 5Th St
Massena, IA 50853
(712) 779-2272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved