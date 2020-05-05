Millree Brawe, 100, of Massena died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Public Graveside Services will be held at the Massena Center Cemetery in Massena on Friday, May 8 at noon. Friends may call at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena on Thursday, May 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, Social Distancing will be practiced. Memorials may be directed to the Millree Brawe memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Public Graveside Services will be held at the Massena Center Cemetery in Massena on Friday, May 8 at noon. Friends may call at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena on Thursday, May 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, Social Distancing will be practiced. Memorials may be directed to the Millree Brawe memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 5, 2020.