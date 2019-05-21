Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchell Lee Postlethwaite. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mitch Postlethwaite, formerly from Atlantic, passed away on May 18, 2019 at his home in Plainfield, Ill. Burial will be at a later date in central Kansas. Mitchell Lee Postlethwaite was born Nov. 28, 1957 in Manhattan Kan., the child of Donald and Nedra (Grace) Postlethwaite. The Postlethwaite family moved to Atlantic in 1959. Mitch attended the Atlantic Community Schools and graduated with the high school Class of 1976. He went on to Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda where he graduated with an Associate Degree in Mechanical Technology.

He worked for Honeywell in Freeport, Ill. and Las Cruses, N. M.; Keytronics in Spokane, Wash.; Bell Laboratories in Naperville, Ill.; and Parametric Technologies from his home in Plainfield, Ill.. Mitch enjoyed his work as Solution Architect which involved him with many Department of Defense Contracts. One of his biggest thrills was being allowed to take a flight in an F-16 fighter jet. He also enjoyed his Chicago Bears, Cubs, and Bulls.

Mitch is survived by his mother, Nedra and husband Rich Perry of Atlantic and step mother Carolyn Postlethwaite of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Sisters, Marcia (Dwight) Andersen of Loveland, Colo., Michele (Bruce) Rayno of Nokesville, Va., and step sister Julie (Jon) Hart of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Step Brothers, Richard (Barbara) Lantz of St Louis, Mo. and Rob (Tena) Perry of Bellevue, Neb. In addition, Mitch is survived by multiple nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father Donald Postlethwaite.





