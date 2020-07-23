Mona Ballinger, 74, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Mona was born on Sept. 25, 1945, in Atlantic, the daughter of George and Helen Mae (Green) Dill. She was the fifth born in a family of nine children and was right alongside her mother raising her younger siblings. Mona lived the majority of her childhood in Atlantic, except for a few years in Brayton, graduating from Atlantic High School in the Class of 1964. While in high school she enjoyed going to the local skating rink and worked at the Iowa Café.
She was united in marriage to Rick Proehl of Lewis in 1964 and the couple was blessed with two sons, Chad and Dan. They lived in Omaha, Neb. for a few years and during that time Mona worked at Mutual of Omaha. Later returning to Atlantic, she was employed for the next 15 years at Larsen and Lowers, the local International Harvester Implement, as a bookkeeper. In 1985, she was united in marriage to Rex Ballinger. Mona worked at Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Atlantic for over 20 years where she ultimately retired and helped in many aspects throughout the office, from human resources to assisting local farmers. Everyone she helped appreciated the way she greeted you with a smile and was always bubbly ready to help in any way she could. It didn't take long for Mona to realize that retirement was too slow paced for her. She took a part-time job at A-Plus Designs that quickly turned into a full-time position. Throughout her working career she was proud to say she never missed a day of work and always gave every ounce of effort she had to be the best she could be in her job.
Mona was a people person through and through, loving everyone and never meeting a stranger. She always encouraged everyone be their best even if that meant speaking her mind and telling you like it was. She was an incredible mother and grandmother always making each and every one of them feel special. Her first born, Chad, recalls he was treated more with the "tough love" approach, but will always cherish the memory of his mom dropping him off before work and picking him up every day at the golf course and handing him $3 for the day to buy a mini pizza and lemonade. Dan recalls maybe he got away with a little bit more since he was the youngest but they shared a very special bond. All of Mona's eight grandchildren were her pride and joy, spoiling them and earning their trust to talk with her about anything they had on their mind. Summer vacations at Grandma's were always a favorite with many fun activities including the infamous one (or two) trips to Salvation Army.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Mona loved do-it-yourself projects around the house, inside and out. Outside she maintained a beautiful yard and flower gardens with special love for her fruit trees in bushes that resulted in delicious jellies, pies and snacks. Inside the house, Mona loved using her "HGTV" remodeling skills for always something new. She had a passion for sewing which included making the grandkids Halloween costumes, winter coats and a blanket for every occasion. Her talent was especially useful during the pandemic in supplying hundreds of needed masks. Mona loved a good deal and seemed to have a knack for finding the needle in the haystack at the local thrift stores.
Mona will be deeply missed by her sons, Chad (Shari) Proehl, children, Jesse and Jordan and Dan (Vanessa) Proehl, children, Kylie and Jayden; step-children, Brian Ballinger and son, Bryce, Rob (Sherry) Ballinger, children, Shelby and Sarah and Mike (Sherri Hansen) Ballinger and son, Branden; sisters, Vicki (Bob) Langfelt and Michelle (Ron) Jessen; brother, Randy (Barb) Dill; sister-in-law, Opal Dill; brother-in-law, Ronnie Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Dill; husband, Rex Ballinger; brothers, Ronald Dill, Gale Dill and Larry Dill; and sisters, Georgia Jessen and Kimberly Johnson.
Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 1 – 3 p.m., Saturday, July 25 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. The family highly recommends the use of masks during the visitation. Mona's immediate family will hold a Celebration of Life Memorial service following the visitation.
Chad and Dan feel so blessed and grateful for the loving, wonderful mother they had and are very appreciative for all the friends and family that have been such an important part of her life.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mona's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.