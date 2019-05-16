Nancy Christensen, 71, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 20 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 21 at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
Survivors include her husband, Don.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Nancy's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 16, 2019