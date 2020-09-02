Nancy Farley, 71, of Anita, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her daughter's home in Anita.
A visitation with the immediate family present to greet extended family and friends will be held from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6 at Roland Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 a private family funeral service will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. The funeral and graveside service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
by noon on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family for later designation.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Nancy's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
.