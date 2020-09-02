1/
Nancy Farley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Farley, 71, of Anita, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her daughter's home in Anita.
A visitation with the immediate family present to greet extended family and friends will be held from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6 at Roland Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 a private family funeral service will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. The funeral and graveside service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com by noon on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family for later designation.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Nancy's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved