Nancy L. Iseminger, 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Visitation with Nancy's family will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday at the church followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
Nancy was born Oct. 14, 1951 in Corning, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy Drennan. After high school, Nancy moved to Des Moines where she received her accounting degree from A.I.B. in 1971. She was a longtime resident of the Des Moines area. Nancy worked for Pulley Freight before a 27 year career at RDG Planning & Design where she became business manager and senior partner. She retired at the end of 2015.
Growing up on a farm gave Nancy her love of animals, especially cats and dogs. She loved going for walks with Mark and their Shih Tzu, Mick. She was an avid golfer, loved to read, and enjoyed traveling with Mark to their home in Florida. Nancy loved her nieces and nephews like they were her own children and spoiled them every chance she got. She was a long time member of Lutheran Church of Hope.
Nancy is survived by her friend and partner of 42 years, Mark W. Miller and their dog, Mick; two brothers, James (Nancy) McKay of Richmond, Ky. and Donnie (Arlene) Drennan of Atlantic; three nephews, David (Cindi) McKay, Matthew (Christy) McKay, and Jake (Emily) Drennan; niece, Angie (Matt) Kennedy; and many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mark or Nancy's brothers, for the establishment of a future memorial endowment in her name.
Mark and the family want to thank Dr. Thomas Buroker, his staff, and the chemotherapy nurses for their wonderful care and compassion for Nancy.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 8, 2020