Nancy Lee Rhiner, 76, of Cedar Rapids passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Unity Point St. Luke's Hospital following complications from surgery. Services are at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Teahen Funeral Home by Rev. Don Illian. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday after noon , prior to the service. A private family burial will be at a later date.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Rhiner of Cedar Rapids; her daughters, Deborah (Mark) Armstrong of Phoenix, Ariz., Denette (Greg) Haines of Nichols; grandchildren, Drew (Brittney) Armstrong of Phoenix, Ariz., Sean Armstrong of Phoenix, Ariz.; great grandson, Zane Armstrong of Phoenix, and another on the way; siblings, Ronald (Betty) Pigg of Omaha, Neb., Coni (John) D'Alessandro of Orland Park, Ill., Roger (Susan) Pigg of Bettendorf, Robin (Misty) Pigg of Mooresville, N.C., Janet Adams of Atlantic; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Helen Pigg; and her brother, Rodney Pigg.
Nancy was born on Nov. 19, 1943 in Atlantic, daughter of Lyle and Helen (Jensen) Pigg. She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1961. Nancy married the love of her life, Ralph Rhiner on Feb. 8, 1964 in Atlantic. She worked for Radiology Consultants of Iowa for 35 years as a business office systems specialist, before retiring in 2019.
Nancy enjoyed quilting, and traveling with her husband and family to national parks and Europe. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the on behalf of Nancy.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 22, 2020