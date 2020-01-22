Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Nancy Rhiner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Rhiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee Rhiner


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lee Rhiner Obituary
Nancy Lee Rhiner, 76, of Cedar Rapids passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Unity Point St. Luke's Hospital following complications from surgery. Services are at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Teahen Funeral Home by Rev. Don Illian. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday after noon , prior to the service. A private family burial will be at a later date.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Rhiner of Cedar Rapids; her daughters, Deborah (Mark) Armstrong of Phoenix, Ariz., Denette (Greg) Haines of Nichols; grandchildren, Drew (Brittney) Armstrong of Phoenix, Ariz., Sean Armstrong of Phoenix, Ariz.; great grandson, Zane Armstrong of Phoenix, and another on the way; siblings, Ronald (Betty) Pigg of Omaha, Neb., Coni (John) D'Alessandro of Orland Park, Ill., Roger (Susan) Pigg of Bettendorf, Robin (Misty) Pigg of Mooresville, N.C., Janet Adams of Atlantic; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Helen Pigg; and her brother, Rodney Pigg.

Nancy was born on Nov. 19, 1943 in Atlantic, daughter of Lyle and Helen (Jensen) Pigg. She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1961. Nancy married the love of her life, Ralph Rhiner on Feb. 8, 1964 in Atlantic. She worked for Radiology Consultants of Iowa for 35 years as a business office systems specialist, before retiring in 2019.

Nancy enjoyed quilting, and traveling with her husband and family to national parks and Europe. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the on behalf of Nancy.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -