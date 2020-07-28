1/
Natalie Wheatley Merrit
Natalie Wheatley Merritt, 53, of Platte City, Mo., formerly of Atlantic, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Visitation, with the family present, will be held prior to the service starting at 12 p.m. Burial will in the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. The family asks that everyone wear masks; social distancing is to be followed.

Survivors include her mother, Donna Wheatley of Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Natalie's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
