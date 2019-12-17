|
Nelda Ruhr, 92, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Nelda was born in Greenfield, on June 25, 1927, the daughter of Lora Elliott. Nelda went to school in Adair, and graduated valedictorian of the Adair High School Class of 1944. She met the love of her life at the roller rink and on June 16, 1946, she married Johnie J. Ruhr at the Adair Presbyterian Church. She was baptized in the First Christian Church in 1948. Early on, they farmed and made their home in the Elliott and Cumberland areas and she loved the life of a farm wife! She also worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and Home Federal Saving and Loan. She looked foward to attending the Cass County Fair every year, and never missed the night they served hot beef sandwiches! She and Johnie loved to go square and polka dancing. The dances at the Fair Grounds and time with friends afterward were always the best! They moved into Atlantic in 1965 and made it home.
Nelda's family recalls her constant, happy, positive attitude; she basically ignored naughty or bad behavior and was always proud of her family. There could be no better mom in her kids' eyes! Her home was Grand Central Station and that is how her answering machine responded to callers. She was always there for everybody and considered just about all of them part of her family! Her Fridge Art collection was there to prove that! Providing food and delicious baked goods was her signature mark of care and love for others. She was well known for her chocolate chip cookies and her pies, especially peach and apple. Playing cards, especially Pinochle was always a highlight. She enjoyed settling in with a good book and a grandchild to share it with, as well as knitting, crocheting and making scrapbooks for the kids. Her bell collection was impressive and Johnie loved to bring her home treasures from the sales.
As busy as she was at home, she was also "go, go, go!" She and Johnie delivered Meals on Wheels and she was always up for a car ride and chasing the kids' in all their activities. She had a standing Friday hair appointment with Marcene Arn and loved to follow it up with a hot beef at West Side Diner. She enjoyed stopping at all the little places in the area to eat any chance she got.
Nelda is survived by her children, Rita (the late Ron Utz) Utz of Olney, Ill., Paul (Janet) Ruhr of Atlantic, Lori (Dallas) Paulsen of Atlantic, and Kevin (Joann) Ruhr of Council Bluffs; 39 grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren; nephew, Edwin (Dixie) Mathisen; great niece, Anne Ruhr; and great nephew, Rick Ruhr.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnie; her mother, Lora Knight; grandson's, Harley and Craig Ruhr; and son-in-law, Ron Utz.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, with Reverend Nancy Jensen officiating. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the United Church of Christ.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Nelda's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019