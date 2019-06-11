Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Newell Baptiste Bowers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 7, 1934 - June 1, 2019



Newell Baptiste Bowers, 84, long time resident and business owner in Atlantic, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his home in Oregon City, Ore.

Newell was born Sept. 7, 1934, in Fairmont, Minn., to his parents Joseph and Winifred (Keeler) Bowers. As the oldest son, Newell learned the craft of baking as an apprentice to his father in their family bakery in Missouri Valley. He joined the Navy and studied at the Navy Commissary School in 1952. He went on to use his skills as a ship's baker aboard the Heavy Cruiser, USS Toledo CA-133 during the Korean War.

On May 29, 1954, Newell was united in marriage to Darlene Anne Dix at First Lutheran Church in Missouri Valley. The couple lived in Missouri Valley and owned and operated Bowers Bakery. In 1970 they moved to Atlantic, where together, they were co-owners of Bowers Bakery. In 1987, Newell earned the distinguished title of "Master Baker" an official recognition from the Retail Bakers of America. He was proud to be a retail baker for more than 50 years.

After his retirement in 2000, Newell launched his second career and became an author. He wrote four books of daily Christian meditations, 20 novels, and at his passing was working on a new novel.

Newell and family attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Newell was active in his church, Via de Christo (Cursillo), Prison Ministry and as a Lay Pastor/Preacher in various congregations around Iowa.

Newell and his wife, Darlene, were happily married for 55 years and had three children: Lee Ann (Rick) Heldenbrand, Lincoln, Neb.; Steve (Judy) Bowers, Iowa City, Iowa; and Karen (Denise) Menke-Bowers, Oregon City, Ore.

After his wife's death in 2009, Newell moved to Oregon to begin a new adventure. He became a member at Prince of Life Lutheran Church in Oregon City and that is where he met, Carol Yates. He felt blessed to have found love a second time and they were married on Aug. 12, 2014.

IOWA FUNERAL SERVICE: 1 p.m., Friday, July 5 Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia,. There will be a Graveside Service and cremains interment. FOLLOWING THE SERVICE: Until 5 p.m. (2.5 miles away) there will be a time of fellowship at Sawmill Hollow Family Farm, 2159 Kennedy Avenue, Missouri Valley. All are welcome!

