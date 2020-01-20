|
Noreen Leigan
Noreen Leigan, the daughter of Robert C. and Mae (Stone) Christensen, was born March 5, 1923, at her parents' home in Exira, and died Jan. 6, 2020, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, Iowa at the age of 96 years, 10 months, and one day.
Noreen was baptized and confirmed at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. She attended the Exira Community Schools, and while in high school, Noreen was an accomplished xylophone player. She received many awards and was invited to play in a band that played at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Noreen graduated with the High School Class of 1940 and was then employed at the local bank.
On April 4, 1943, she was united in marriage to Robert "Bud" Leigan at the Methodist Parsonage in Maryville, Mo.. Over the years, they were blessed with four children: Vicky, Craig, Mary Beth, and Charlotte. When they were first married, Robert was still in the U.S. Navy, and they moved to Rhode Island where he was stationed. Noreen worked various jobs for a short time until she returned to Exira when Robert's ship was deployed overseas. Robert was honorably discharged and they settled in Exira, where they lived their entire married life.
Noreen was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of Robert and raising their children. She was a good cook, and the children often enjoyed fresh-baked cookies or bread when they returned home from school. Noreen and Robert loved to travel and enjoyed their many family vacations to the family lake home in Minnesota and exploring the many sites across the United States. Robert died in April of 1995. Noreen lived in her own home until she moved to the Exira Care Center in September of 2010.
Noreen was a life-long member of the Exira Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday school, was a member of the Ladies Circle, and enjoyed quilting with the ladies of the church. Noreen was an avid bridge player and belonged to many card clubs. She loved to read and was a member of the Study Club and the Exodus Chapter No. 313 Exira, Order of the Eastern Star. Noreen loved to dance, and she and Robert would grace the dance floors of many of the area dance clubs. Noreen made many quilts and crocheted numerous afghans for her family and grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert K. Leigan; her daughters, Vicky Leigan and Charlotte Thorson; her parents; her sister, Marilyn and husband Lester Young; her brother, Robert Christensen; and her brother-in-law, Wayne "Stub" Johnston.
Survivors include her children, Craig Robert and wife Sharon Leigan of Shenandoah, and Mary Beth and husband Dan Anstey of Cumberland; her son-in-law, Chuck Thorson of Atlantic; her grandchildren: Shane and wife Anita Crees of Smithville, Mo.; Christie and husband Chad Jackson of St. Joseph, Mo.; Heather and husband Jeff Lundquist of Atlantic; Scott and wife Yoko Leigan of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; Jason Crees of Smithville, Mo.; Ben and wife Kathy Madison of Adel; and Nicholas Thorson of North Liberty; her 12 great-grandchildren; and her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will meet with friends on Friday morning, Jan. 10 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Steven Frock on Friday morning Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. The honorary casket bearers will be Christie Jackson, Heather Lundquist, Anita Crees, Kathy Madison, and Yoko Leigan. The casket bearers will be Shane Crees, Chad Jackson, Jeff Lundquist, Scott Leigan, Jason Crees, Ben Madison, and Nick Thorson.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020