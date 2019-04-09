Norma D. Henningsen, 79, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 5, 2019 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Norma was born Oct. 21, 1939 in Casey, to the late Rolle and F. Gertrude (Tomlinson) Dafford. She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1958. Norma married Lyle D. Henningsen on June 13, 1959. They were blessed with three sons, Michael, Carl and Kevin. Norma worked at Walnut Grove and Atlantic High School before moving to Council Bluffs. In Council Bluffs, Norma worked at Iowa Finance/Avco for 10 years and First Federal Savings & Loan that merged into US Bank, retiring after 20 years. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Henningsen in 2003; brothers, Robert and Rex Dafford and special friend, Ron Hiatt. Norma is survived by her sons, Michael (Teresa) Henningsen of Council Bluffs, Carl (Tammy) Henningsen of Papillion, Neb., Kevin Henningsen of Clarinda; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; sisters, Cynthia (Denny) Nehring of Atlantic, Beverly Knudtson of Tallapoosa, Ga.; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be Friday, 6-8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Interment, on Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. in Monroe Methodist Cemetery, Walnut. Memorials are suggested to the .
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2019