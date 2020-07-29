Norma G. Eiben, 81, of Herndon, Va., formerly of Audubon, died July 22, 2020 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Va.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation was Wednesday, July 29 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 5 to 7 p.m.

Survivors include his wife Mary Eiben of Herndon, Va.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

