Norma G. Eiben
Norma G. Eiben, 81, of Herndon, Va., formerly of Audubon, died July 22, 2020 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Va.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation was Wednesday, July 29 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 5 to 7 p.m.
Survivors include his wife Mary Eiben of Herndon, Va.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
