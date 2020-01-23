|
Norma Jean Richter, 91, of Adair, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Norma Jean was born April 7, 1928, in Guthrie County, to Theodore and Pearl (Bireline) Wedemeyer. Having lived in the Adair area her entire life, she attended school there graduating from Adair High School in 1946. She completed Normal Training the final year it was offered in high school, before teaching at Rural School in Grant Township, at Grant No. 5, at the age of 18.
Once she ended her teaching era, she was a dedicated homemaker and farmwife being active in all aspects of farm life. She attended to the family garden, took care of the chickens and made noodles for the Farmer's Market. She also enjoyed sewing, cross stitching and making quilts for the family.
On Dec.14, 1947, she married Jim Richter at St. John's Lutheran Church north of Adair. She was a member there and remained a lifetime member. She was also a member of the L.W.M.L. at the church as well as a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Adair.
Norma Jean moved to the Heritage House in Atlantic in June of 2014.
Preceding Norma Jean in death were her parents; husband, Jim; a son James in infancy; and a brother, Dale Wedemeyer.
Surviving Norma Jean are her children, Roger (Vickie) Richter of Adair, Marlys (Larry) Lane of Humboldt, Jann Zimmer of Atlantic, Brenda (Werner) Ramseyer of Rubigen, Switzerland, and Michele (Matt) Hackwell of Exira; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. with a funeral service starting at 1 p.m. all on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Adair. Interment will be in Sunnyhill Cemetery, Adair.
Hockenberry Funeral Home in Adair is in care of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020