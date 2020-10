Norman Paulsen, 86, formerly of Atlantic, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Neb.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Evergreen Cemetery.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Norman's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.