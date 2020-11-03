Nova Darlene Leighton, 96, died Nov. 2, 2020, at the Griswold Care Center in Griswold. She was born Jan. 12, 1924, on the family farm northwest of Griswold.

An open visitation will be held at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Friday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The family will not be present at any specific time. A private family funeral and interment will be held at a later date.

Survivors include her husband Lester of Griswold.

Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of arrangements.



