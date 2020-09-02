1/
Olinda Rachel (Claussen) Krause
Olinda Rachel (Claussen) Krause, 70, of Massena, died at her home Sept. 1, 2020. Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at the First Lutheran Church in Wiota. Burial will take place in the First Lutheran Cemetery following the service. A visitation/luncheon will be held following the burial at the First Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Church of Wiota and/or the Massena Fire Department.
Survivors include her husband Jim Krause of Massena.
Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sep. 2, 2020.
