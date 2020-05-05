Owen Hansen, 80, passed away on May 1, 2020. Owen was born on Oct, 9, 1939 to Ralph and Alice Hansen in Atlantic. He graduated from Atlantic High School and joined the U.S. Army, serving as an Executive Chef. Following the service to his country, Owen married Karen Sue Linke and at his passing they had been married 58 years. They raised three children, Dianna, Joanna and Robert.
Owen began farming with his uncle, Hans Hansen, and later started his own business serving the community in pump repair for 40 years. Owen also served on the Cass County Fair Board as treasurer for many years. After retiring in 2004, Owen and Karen began workamping and worked summers at Adventureland. Winters were spent in the South, with the last seven years at Eastgate Mobile Home Park in Harlingen, Texas. Owen enjoyed planting flowers and observing birds. He loved playing cards, home improvement projects and taking vacations with Karen. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Karen; daughters, Dianna Rubey (Joe) and Joanna Jones (David); son, Robert Hansen; grandchildren, Jasmine Hansen, Nick Rubey, Hannah (Hansen) Nichols, Em Rubey, Alex Jones, Carson Jones and Logan Jones; great-granddaughter, Isla Mae Hansen; sisters, Joyce Jean Scarf (Merlin) and Janet Sievers (Donavan); and sister-in-law, Darlene Hansen. Owen was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Hansen and Alice Hansen; and brother, Arlis Hansen.
For their outstanding care over the past seventeen months, our thanks to the entire staff at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no service. We ask that when you learn of his passing, please think of good memories and remember him in prayer. Condolences may be sent to Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266 or on their website at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Iowa, 1730 28th St., West Des Moines, IA 50266, alz.org/iowa
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 5, 2020.