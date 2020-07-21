1/
Pam Juhl-Mennes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pam Juhl-Mennes, 76, of Atlantic, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 24 at the Lewis Community Center. The wearing of a facemask is optional, and some will be available for those that wish to wear one. The family invites you to join them for a time of food and fellowship immediately following the service. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Pam's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved