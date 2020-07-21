Pam Juhl-Mennes, 76, of Atlantic, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 24 at the Lewis Community Center. The wearing of a facemask is optional, and some will be available for those that wish to wear one. The family invites you to join them for a time of food and fellowship immediately following the service. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Pam's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.