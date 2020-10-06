Pam Straka, 63, of Atlantic, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital, Des Moines.
There will be an open visitation on Thursday, Oct. 8 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Interment will be in the Brighton Township cemetery northeast of Marne.
Survivors include her husband Robert Straka of Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Pam's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.