Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Atlantic High Class of '51



Patricia (Patty or Pat) Shepperd Miller passed away at age 85 on June 15, 2019. A 50-year York, Pa., resident, Pat was known as a frequent York City Schools substitute teacher between 1969 and 1996; as a member and Sunday School teacher of Temple Baptist Church of York; and as an outgoing person who took in those in need, both under her roof and under her wing.



Pat was born and raised in Atlantic, where she graduated from Atlantic High School. She also graduated with a Bachelor's degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, where she met her husband at a card party. The couple lived in St. Joseph, Mo., then Cleveland, Ohio, and then Ft. Worth, Texas, before settling in York.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Shepperd and Dorothy (Herman) Shepperd of Atlantic, and by her son, Russell Miller, of Croton-on-Hudson, N. Y.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Miller, her daughter, Eileen Miller of Cornwall, N. Y., her daughter Wanda Nace and grandson Wyatt Nace of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, her brother Duane Shepperd and nephew Doug Shepperd of Atlantic, niece Nancy Duffy of Council Bluffs, and cousin Dennis Lantz of Kansas City. She is also survived by the over 10 foster children she was a mother to, they having originated from York and Vietnam, who lived with her in the 1970s and 1980s and remained close to her till her final days, having been a source of great joy to her and her husband.



Visitation with the family will be offered Friday, June 21, from 6 to 8?p.m. at Good News Baptist Church, 530 Locust Grove Road, East York.



On Saturday, June 22, again at Good News Baptist Church, visitation with the family will be offered from 9 to 10?a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10?a.m., then a procession to the cemetery, followed by a return to the church for a social gathering, with light lunch and the sharing of memories of Pat. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness. Funeral services are by Eberly Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at Atlantic High Class of '51Patricia (Patty or Pat) Shepperd Miller passed away at age 85 on June 15, 2019. A 50-year York, Pa., resident, Pat was known as a frequent York City Schools substitute teacher between 1969 and 1996; as a member and Sunday School teacher of Temple Baptist Church of York; and as an outgoing person who took in those in need, both under her roof and under her wing.Pat was born and raised in Atlantic, where she graduated from Atlantic High School. She also graduated with a Bachelor's degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, where she met her husband at a card party. The couple lived in St. Joseph, Mo., then Cleveland, Ohio, and then Ft. Worth, Texas, before settling in York.Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Shepperd and Dorothy (Herman) Shepperd of Atlantic, and by her son, Russell Miller, of Croton-on-Hudson, N. Y.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Miller, her daughter, Eileen Miller of Cornwall, N. Y., her daughter Wanda Nace and grandson Wyatt Nace of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, her brother Duane Shepperd and nephew Doug Shepperd of Atlantic, niece Nancy Duffy of Council Bluffs, and cousin Dennis Lantz of Kansas City. She is also survived by the over 10 foster children she was a mother to, they having originated from York and Vietnam, who lived with her in the 1970s and 1980s and remained close to her till her final days, having been a source of great joy to her and her husband.Visitation with the family will be offered Friday, June 21, from 6 to 8?p.m. at Good News Baptist Church, 530 Locust Grove Road, East York.On Saturday, June 22, again at Good News Baptist Church, visitation with the family will be offered from 9 to 10?a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10?a.m., then a procession to the cemetery, followed by a return to the church for a social gathering, with light lunch and the sharing of memories of Pat. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness. Funeral services are by Eberly Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at legacy.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close