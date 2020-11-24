Patricia Locke, 76, formerly of Atlantic, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Pius church (500 W. Marquette Street, Appleton, Wis.), with visitation from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. The service will be live streamed on Valley Funeral Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Valley-Funeral-Home-938408146238680
and on St. Pius X Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1mcqZaRpIKSq1RIZ-jyyeg
Valley Funeral Home in Appleton, Wis. is in charge of arrangements.