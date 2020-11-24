1/
Patric Locke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Locke, 76, formerly of Atlantic, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Pius church (500 W. Marquette Street, Appleton, Wis.), with visitation from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. The service will be live streamed on Valley Funeral Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Valley-Funeral-Home-938408146238680 and on St. Pius X Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1mcqZaRpIKSq1RIZ-jyyeg
Valley Funeral Home in Appleton, Wis. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
St. Pius church
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Pius church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved