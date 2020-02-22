|
Patricia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Omaha, Neb. at the age of 80 years. Patricia was born on Saturday, May 20, 1939 in Atlantic.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Clara Comes; her siblings Frank, David and Robert Comes.
She is survived by her loving husband Marvin W. Aase; children David (Kimberly) Aase, Dan Aase and Marilee (Kenneth) Staab; grandchildren Devon, Brennen and Graycee Aase; brothers Richard (Cyndy), Michael, Steve and Kevin (Lisa) Comes; sisters Beverly Jean Wells and Karen Comes.
Service to take place at a later date with burial at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2020