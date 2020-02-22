Home

POWERED BY

Patricia A. Aase

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Aase Obituary
Patricia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Omaha, Neb. at the age of 80 years. Patricia was born on Saturday, May 20, 1939 in Atlantic.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Clara Comes; her siblings Frank, David and Robert Comes.
She is survived by her loving husband Marvin W. Aase; children David (Kimberly) Aase, Dan Aase and Marilee (Kenneth) Staab; grandchildren Devon, Brennen and Graycee Aase; brothers Richard (Cyndy), Michael, Steve and Kevin (Lisa) Comes; sisters Beverly Jean Wells and Karen Comes.
Service to take place at a later date with burial at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -