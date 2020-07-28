Ken, Ben and Anna,

As I am unable to attend Pats memorial, I want to express my sympathies. I am so very saddened by Pats passing. She fought so hard and amazed me with her determination and strength. Such a beautiful soul. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I wish you comfort knowing that Pats is in Heaven, without pain, looking upon you with love. - Scott Bartlett

