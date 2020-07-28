1/1
Patricia "Pat" Bullock-Gipple
Patricia "Pat" Bullock-Gipple, 50, of Lindenhurst, Ill., passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born March 24, 1970, in Creston.
On June 20, 1992, in Atlantic, Pat married the love of her life, Ken Gipple. Pat and Ken met while attending the University of Iowa in Iowa City, during the fall of 1988 and started dating the following year. During their 30+ years together, Pat and Ken moved several times ultimately settling in Lindenhurst, Ill., where they have resided for the past 20 years.
Pat was a great wife, mother and friend. She cherished her children and spent countless hours volunteering at their schools, heading up the PTO. She had many lifelong friends from her childhood that she stayed in touch with and always developed close friendships in the many places that she and Ken moved to.
Pat loved art and enjoyed painting, for the last 10 years she was able to work doing something she loved and her home is filled with her paintings which will be enduring memories for her family.
Pat was selfless, even as the end neared, her only concerns were of her family wanting to ensure that her children would be looked after. She will be missed deeply, however her memory will live on to all that had the privilege of knowing her.
Pat is survived by her loving family, her husband, Ken Gipple; son, Ben Gipple; daughter, Anna Gipple; father, Shelby (Joanne) Bullock; mother, Karen Buser; brother, Patrick (Sally) Williams; mother-in-law, Dianne (Pat) McCurdy; sister-in-law, Kimberly (Jeff) Blair; nephew, Drew Willis; niece, Holly Willis; her Shih Tzu, Frankie; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Kenny Gipple; brother, Ryan Bullock; sister, Felicia Williams; and her beloved Shih Tzu, Molly.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., with a prayer and memorial service starting at 11:30 a.m. at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
A private family graveside service will take place in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic.
The family invites friends to join them for lunch and memories at the Downtowner Café, 222 Chestnut St., Atlantic, following the committal.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenbereryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 18, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Pat was such a sweet lady who always had a kind word and a smile on her face. She will be missed.
Dee and Ed Groenwald
Friend
July 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I am deeply sorry for your loss. Pat was a gifted loving lady and blessed everyone she knew with her smile.
Karen Gribbon
July 17, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I met Pat at the Hastings Lake YMCA. We practiced yoga together and became friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and so artistically talented. She will be missed. My deepest condolences.
Debbie Di Verde
Friend
July 17, 2020
July 16, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of Mrs. Gipple. I remember her as a caring mother and Ben as a great student at Palombi School.
Jim Appleman
Teacher
July 16, 2020
Ken & family - Deepest sympathy on the loss of your beautiful wife. Sending thoughts & prayers your way, Lauri Boulger (former Kraft coworker)
Lauri Boulger
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Ken, Ben and Anna,
As I am unable to attend Pats memorial, I want to express my sympathies. I am so very saddened by Pats passing. She fought so hard and amazed me with her determination and strength. Such a beautiful soul. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I wish you comfort knowing that Pats is in Heaven, without pain, looking upon you with love. - Scott Bartlett
Scott Bartlett
Friend
July 16, 2020
I didnt have the chance to meet Patricia in person but we were able to talk through Video calls. Im so sorry she left so young. I will always remember her smile and will tell her nieces and nephews about her. With love, her sister-in-law, Sally Williams.
Sally Williams
Family
