Patricia "Pat" Dvorak, 86, of Elk Horn, formerly of Atlantic, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.

Patricia Ann was born on March 17, 1932, in Scotia, Neb., the daughter of Edwin Steven and Irene Josephine (Sintek) Kaminski. She was raised in Columbus, Neb., with her two brothers, Donald and John, and graduated from Columbus High School in 1950. Following graduation, she enrolled at St. Catherine's School of Nursing; earning her Registered Nurse pin.

In August of 1957, she was united in marriage to, Anthony Emil Dvorak at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, NE. They made their home in Council Bluffs, and were blessed with their first-born son, Carl. During this time Pat worked night shift in the Jennie Edmundson Emergency Room. In late 1958, the couple made Atlantic home and were blessed with 11 more children Joe, Tom, John Ann, Mary, George, Mike, Theresa, Sarah, Charlie and Dorothy.

Pat's 35-plus years as a nurse at Cass County Memorial Hospital was full of wonderful memories of staff and patients. Working as a nurse was a perfect fit for Pat as she loved people. The impact she made was not only on her patients, but coworkers, as well. Stories of her loving ways (and many pranks!) have been shared to Pat and her family through the years. Appreciation for her care and compassion was often conveyed through hugs and cards of thanks. At one time, she wasn't sure retirement was in her cards as she had tried many times but found herself right back at her calling helping when there was a shortage of nurses. She worked in many different areas, but always found a close connection to babies; so much so that at her retirement party in October of 2000, they gave her the very chair she had rocked countless infants in through the years.

She was an avid reader, and had read many Romance Novel Series. Pat tended her colorful flower gardens next to the house containing her favorites: lilies, tulips, and daisies. In addition to her flowers she maintained a large vegetable garden; growing anything you could think of. Her love of the outdoors was always surfacing, even to the point of taking her kids to the Nishnabotna River and plucking saplings out of the sand to plant a new tree. There was no question as to Pat's love for her family and Catholic faith. She never missed church, often attending daily; encouraging others to join her by saying, "it's not what you wear, it's that you were there." Raising 12 children was not an easy task; she raised them and earned their respect. They always knew when she spoke, they should listen and they had to follow the rules, even if that meant a little bend in them. Pat's children never questioned how much she cared for them or her willingness to give advice when asked, even, as they were adults. Her values and independent spirit has been passed down through the generations. She was the one that held the family together, and in 2001 when she suffered her stroke the family felt a tremendous loss.

Pat will be deeply missed by her children, Carl Dvorak, Joe (Julie) Dvorak, Tom (Kim) Dvorak, John (Chris) Dvorak, Ann Dvorak, Mary Dvorak, George Dvorak, Mike (Sue) Dvorak, Theresa (Keith) Dia, Sarah (Brian) Hoburg, Charlie (Glenda) Dvorak and Dorothy Dvorak; 15 grandsons, Robert, Patrick Kevin, Josh, Tony, Alex, Nick, Patrick, Jake, Mike, Nolan, Christopher, Cody, Caleb and Dominic; 12 granddaughters, Amber, Emily, Elizabeth, Alicia, April, Joslynn, Jackie, Natalie, Morgan, Sarah, Megan, and Alexis; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Maruen) Kaminski and John Kaminski; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Irene and husband, Anthony.

Open visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 3 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A Rosary service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday followed by visitation with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m., at Roland Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 4 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic, with Father Chinna Devaraj as celebrant. Burial will be in the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the family for designation at a later date to organizations close to Pat's heart.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Pat's family and her arrangements.





