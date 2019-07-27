Home

Patricia Marie Wilson, 58, Pleasant Hill, formerly of Atlantic, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home. She was born Aug. 16, 1960 in Harlan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m, Monday, July 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3300 Easton Blvd., Des Moines. The family will greet friends at the church Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial of cremains will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army in Patty's name.
Survivors include husband, Patrick Wilson.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 27, 2019
