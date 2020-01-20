|
|
Patrick E. Cassell, 63, of Anita, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Anita.
He was born Dec. 4, 1956, in Jefferson, the son of Rosemary (Fay) and John Cassell.
Pat graduated from Anita High School in 1975, and went on to spend one year at Jamestown University before completing his degree in business administration at the University of Iowa.
He started his career in Iowa City with Magellan Pipeline (formally Williams Pipeline) in 1981, where he later became a terminal leader in Wausau, Wis., before taking a position in the Des Moines location until his retirement in 2019.
Pat had just recently moved back to his hometown of Anita where he was elected to the city council and was looking forward to playing an active role in improving his community.
He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Red Sox, and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He also enjoyed golfing with his longtime friends and looked forward to watching his grandkids dance and play sports.
Pat was a prankster who was always trying to make everyone laugh, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed cooking and looked forward to preparing large meals for family gatherings. After retirement he and his wife planned to travel the country and visit every national park.
Pat always saw the good in everyone, was a friend to all, and will be missed by many. He was truly one of a kind!
He was preceded in death by his father, John Cassell, and his brother-in-law, John Dupont.
Pat is survived by his wife, DyAnne Cassell of Anita; four daughters, Sara (Sam) Nolta, Jennifer Cassell, Aimee (Terry) Nichols and Christa (Trevor) Wessling; two sons, John Cassell and Michael Hagen; 12 grandchildren; his mother, Rosemary Cassell; five sisters, Melanie (Gary) Cockerham, Mona Calhoun, Joanie Cassell, Colleen (Ernesto) Rodriguez and Susan (Dan) Steckbauer; and by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family will be from 1 – 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
Memorials may be left to the family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020