Paul D. Conrad, 63, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Wiota, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Private graveside services will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Survivors include his husband, Kerry John McNellis.
Palm South Jones Mortuary in Las Vegas, Nev. and Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, IA are caring for his arrangements. Condolences may be left at palmsouthjonesmortuary.com or www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019