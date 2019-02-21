Paul D. Conrad

Paul D. Conrad, 63, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Wiota, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Private graveside services will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Survivors include his husband, Kerry John McNellis.
Palm South Jones Mortuary in Las Vegas, Nev. and Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, IA are caring for his arrangements. Condolences may be left at palmsouthjonesmortuary.com or www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
